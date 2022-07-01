Delhi adds 865 fresh Covid-19 cases to tally
Delhi added 865 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, state government data showed, even amid an uptick in testing, in early signs that the spike in infections may be flattening out.
The Capital logged 1,109 fresh cases on Wednesday on the back of 18,886 tests. Authorities in Delhi conducted 19,435 tests on Thursday.
As a consequence of the fall in cases, the test positivity rate in the Capital fell from 5.87% on Wednesday to 4.45% on Thursday. This number, which provides a barometer of the extent of Covid-19 spread in a region, fell below 5% for the first time since 4.35% on June 12.
To be sure, the state government did not release a health bulletin on June 6 (Sunday).
No deaths were reported on Thursday. Delhi currently has 3,914 active infections, state government data showed.
Senior officials of the Delhi government’s health department said that though a drop in cases is a promising sign, they continue to “wait and watch” the situation, since the first cases of BA.5 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have now been detected in the city.
“We are in touch with the health experts and scientists at government labs to get a better sense of how this tends to behave. The first impressions are that it is not severe and does not cause many hospitalisations and deaths,” the official said.
Doctors from major government hospitals in the city also confirmed that there was no cause to worry with the new sub-variant.
“Admissions that we are currently seeing are showing mild to moderate symptoms. Even the patient who eventually tested positive for the new BA.5 sub-lineage, got recovered and was discharged. There is no cause for panic,” said Dr Suresh Kumar, medical director, Lok Nayak Hospital, the city’s largest Covid-19 hospital.
Thursday’s numbers also showed that hospital beds in the city were largely vacant. Over 97% beds, of 9,490 reserved across facilities in the city were vacant as of Thursday, with just over 2% occupied.
-
This year, HSC students have advantage to secure admission to reputed colleges, say principals
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656613311178
-
Two more buildings collapse in Mumbai, three incidents in four days
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656613117165
-
Monsoon keeps its date, cools down Gurugram
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656613050184
-
75 Delhi Police booths to bridge gap between residents, stations
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656612993061
-
Supreme Court declines hearing ‘urgent’ plea to shift conman Sukesh from Tihar
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to urgently hear a plea by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar (33) to shift him out of Delhi's Tihar jail due to alleged threats to his life. Chandrasekhar was first arrested by Delhi Police in 2017 for allegedly duping an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader of ₹2 crore on the pretext of helping the politician retain the party's two leaves symbol by bribing Election Commission officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics