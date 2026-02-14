Delhi air quality worsens, IMD expects mercury to rise

New Delhi: The city’s air quality deteriorated further within the “moderate” category through Friday evening, with forecasts suggesting it may drop to the “poor” zone and the minimum temperature may rise by Sunday. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 197 (moderate) at 4pm on Friday (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 197 (moderate) at 4pm on Friday, as compared to 164 (moderate) at the same time a day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) daily bulletin.

A forecast by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS) for Delhi predicts the AQI to deteriorate to the “poor” category by Sunday. “The air quality is likely to be in the moderate category on Saturday. The air quality is likely to be in the poor category from Sunday to Monday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to be in the poor category,” the AQEWS bulletin stated on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Friday stood at 9.8°C, 0.4°C below the normal. The minimum temperature was 11.6°C the day before. The maximum temperature was logged at 26.3°C.

“Mainly clear skies are expected to persist throughout the weekend. The minimum is forecast to increase again and is likely to be around 12-14°C by Sunday. The maximum is expected to be around 26-28°C for the next few days,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature saw a slight dip, even as a fresh western disturbance started influencing the region on Friday, with another western disturbance expected to arrive by Monday.