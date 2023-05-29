Yellow alert for Monday, Tuesday as IMD warns of storms across Delhi-NCR

Two successive thunderstorms are likely to hit Delhi and its surrounding cities on Monday and Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday, issuing a fresh yellow alert for the region. At the Lodhi Garden on Sunday, when Delhi saw a maximum temperature of 35.7°C. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Meanwhile, Delhi on Sunday remained cooler than usual as it logged a maximum temperature of 35.7°C — five degrees below normal — a day after the region clocked the strongest thunderstorm of the season. The minimum temperature also remained three degrees below normal at 23.6°C.

Similar temperatures will prevail on Monday with generally cloudy sky and gusty winds, IMD said. “Light rain and thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds with speed reaching 30-40 kilometres per hour are expected towards the evening and night at few places,” the IMD forecast said.

A yellow alert is issued to make the public aware of a weather phenomenon developing in a region. The alert also indicates the weather could change for the worse, disrupting everyday activities. IMD said the thunderstorms are likely to hit traffic, increase chances of accidents and cause waterlogging in low-lying areas.

Commuters have been advised to check for traffic congestion on their route before leaving for the destination and follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. “Avoid going to areas that face waterlogging often,” the IMD alert stated.

Delhi has recorded 1.8mm rainfall over the last 24 hours till 8.30am while no rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm on Sunday at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, IMD said.

The Met’s forecast for the next seven days shows that Delhi may possibly receive very light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies may shroud the city on Thursday and Friday, while the weather is likely to clear up from Saturday, when the maximum temperature may hit 37°C.

Like Delhi, a strong western disturbance may bring rain and thunderstorm to parts of northwestern India on Monday and Tuesday, the Met said, issuing an orange alert for Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. An orange alert requires authorities to be prepared for thunderstorm-related emergencies.

“We are again expecting a rain and thunderstorm spell for 3-4 days till June 1 or 2. This is because of an approaching western disturbance, which is expected to induce a cyclonic circulation over north India,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster. “Moist winds from Arabian Sea were also making conditions favourable for intense rain and thunder activity.”

Due to these conditions, there is likely to be moderate to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and occasional gusty winds over northwestern India during May 28 to 31, with peak activity on May 29 and 30, the Met office said. Hailstorm is likely at isolated places over northwestern Rajasthan during May 28 to 30; Jammu and Himachal Pradesh on May 29 and 30 and Uttarakhand on May 29.

No heatwaves are expected in any part of the country in the next five days, IMD said.

The weather, however, did not affect Delhi’s air quality much which slightly deteriorated but remained in the moderate category on Sunday at an average air quality (AQI) index reading of 134, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin at 4pm on Sunday. On Saturday, AQI stood at 11. It was 98 (satisfactory) at the same time on Friday. Forecasts show AQI is likely to stay moderate now till May 31, according to the Early Warning System bulletin.