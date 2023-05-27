Home / India News / Weather office issues ‘orange alert’ for these states , amid thunderstorm warning in Delhi

Weather office issues ‘orange alert’ for these states , amid thunderstorm warning in Delhi

ByHT News Desk
May 27, 2023 03:57 PM IST

IMD said that the current developments in the weather condition is due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, north-east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderated rainfall in Delhi for the next two days. It said that the current developments in the weather condition is due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

The weather agency in its forecast predicted possibility of heavy rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorm in other areas on Sunday.
The weather agency in its forecast predicted possibility of heavy rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorm in other areas on Sunday.

The weather agency in its forecast predicted possibility of heavy rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorm in other areas on Sunday.

"Due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow. From tomorrow its effect will be mainly in UP and will reduce from the next day onwards. There will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, said.

Earlier in the day, strong winds and thunderstorm lashed Delhi-NCR giving respite from heatwave.

The weather department also predicted rain in national capital for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

Similar conditions were also witnessed in Rajasthan where thunderstorms coupled with gusty winds and light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated pockets in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to a PTI report, a total of 13 deaths related to rain and storm have been reported in the state in the last two days.

(With inputs from agencies)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi india meteorological department rainfall thunderstorm + 2 more
delhi india meteorological department rainfall thunderstorm + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out