Delhi: Assailants stab woman repeatedly in Sagarpur

A 45-year-old woman was stabbed nearly 10 times in her hand and waist allegedly by two men in full public view at a fruit market in Sagarpur on Wednesday evening, senior police officers said. The DCP said the woman told police that two unknown men injured her with a sharp object and asked her to withdraw the rape case against her relative. (Representational image)

The woman’s family later told police that she was being forced by her relative’s family to take back a rape case and they suspect that family’s involvement in the crime. Police said they have registered a case and efforts are on to identify the two assailants.

Deputy commissioner of police (south-west) Surendra Chaudhary said their control room received a call on Wednesday at 8.22pm wherein the caller said his wife has been stabbed and was admitted to a neighbourhood hospital. “On enquiry, we ascertained that the injured woman was a 45-year-old resident of Sagarpur, Delhi. She was shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment,” the officer said.

The DCP said the woman told police that two unknown men injured her with a sharp object and asked her to withdraw the rape case against her relative. “When she refused, the men stabbed her in the hand and back. She told us that she could recognise the men by face but did not know their names,” he said.

Base on a complaint by the woman, a case under section 118(1), 3(5), and 232 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and further investigation is in progress.

The woman’s 48-year-old husband, a bus driver, said on Wednesday, his wife left home around 7.30pm for the fruit market where she was attacked. “Around 7.50pm, she had just left a stall when two young men attacked her with a knife. She first got slashed on her right hand. She started running and screaming and eventually fell on the road. They chased and stabbed her about six to seven times in the waist. The injuries were not deep, thankfully,” the husband said. The medical examination revealed that the woman suffered only a superficial cut to her hand.

“A photograph of my wife that the two men were carrying fell to the ground as they fled,” the husband said.

The woman was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where she underwent treatment and was discharged on Thursday, the family said.

The family told police that the woman had registered a rape case against her relative in 2023.

“We had a property dispute with my sister and there was animosity between our families. They used to ill-treat my wife and a few months ago, my nephew sexually assaulted my wife. We reported the matter to police and a rape case was registered ,” he said.

A senior police officer confirmed said the man’s nephew was declared a proclaimed offender after he absconded.

The husband claimed that they submitted an application at Sagarpur police station claiming threat to life after the FIR was registered in the rape.

Police said they are scanning through CCTV footage from the crime scene to verify the claims made by the victim.