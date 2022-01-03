Delhi assembly forms committee for welfare of stray cows

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday formed a committee to look into the welfare of stray cows and the utilisation of funds given to gaushalas (cow shelters) in the Capital. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said the committee will submit its report to the assembly within a month.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj moved a proposal for the formation of the committee, which was approved by the House.

During a discussion, AAP MLAs slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the municipal corporations, led by the BJP, for not attending to the stray cows that are living in bad conditions and for not opening any new cow shelter.There has been no census on stray cattle in Delhi.

Bharadwaj said due to the failure of the MCDs, stray cows are living in poor conditions and are forced to eat from garbage dumps and consume plastic. Bharadwaj alleged that MCDs have not paid NGOs managing gaushalas.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri blamed the Delhi government for the bad condition of gaushalas in the Capital. “The AAP government should tell how much land it has given for the gaushalas. It has thousands of acres of panchayat land. The AAP government has neither opened any gaushala nor given any financial assistance, due to which the cows are roaming on the roads,” Bidhuri said.

Urban development minister Satyendar Jain alleged that BJP has been ruling the MCDs for 15 years but it has done nothing for the welfare of cows. “Land is under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor (L-G), not the Delhi government. Gram Sabha land is under the L-G and the Delhi Development Authority. The Delhi government will give twice the land as compared to what the previous governments have given if the L-G agrees,” Jain stated.

He added that the Delhi government gives ₹20 per cow per day to guashalas.