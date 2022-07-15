Delhi: At least 5 killed, 9 injured after godown wall collapses in Alipur
In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said.
Fourteen persons rescued from the debris, were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. Search and rescue operation by teams of Delhi Fire Services and the local police is still underway, police said.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 12:40pm that a house had collapsed at Bakoli village near Chauhan Dharamkanta in Alipur. Four fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the mishap spot.
“After reaching the spot, the fire officials learnt that a wall of an under construction godown spread in about 5,000 square yard area had collapsed. Initially, it was informed that 10 persons were trapped under the debris and four persons were rescued and sent to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. Our search operation is still on,” said Garg.
A senior police officer said that a total of 14 injured persons were admitted to the hospital.
“Five of them were declared brought dead while nine others are still undergoing treatment. The condition of two of them is serious,” the officer said, adding that legal action is being taken to ascertain the cause of the mishap.
The owner of the godown has been identified as Shakti Singh and the contractor overlooking the work was Sikandar.
Coal smuggling case: WB law minister, legislator evade ED questioning in Delhi
A day after being issued notices in connection with the coal smuggling case, officials in the Enforcement Directorate said that West Bengal law minister Moloy Ghatak and Trinamool Congress legislator from Purulia's Baghmundi constituency Sushanta Mahato did not turn up at the central agency's Delhi office on Friday for questioning. ED officials said that there was no communication from Ghatak till Friday afternoon.
MP to hold campaign to administer booster dose of Covid vaccine from Jul 21
The Madhya Pradesh government will begin a fortnightly campaign to administer the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine from July 21, an official said on Friday. Booster dose will be administered to people who have completed six months after the two initial doses of the vaccine against the disease. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state, which currently has 928 active cases. Testing has been increased continuously in the state.
Kerur violence: Angry kin throws ₹2 lakh at Congress's Siddaramaiah | Watch
Congress leader and Badami MLA Siddaramaiah had to face the anger of the people in Bagalkot in Karnataka on Friday when Siddaramaiah visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal clashes in Kerur town in the district. Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.
WATCH | Bengaluru gets its first road which is fully made of plastic waste
The people of Bengaluru can now access the newly constructed road which connects the Outer Ring Road with RMZ Ecospace in Bellandur. The newly opened road is entirely made with the recycled plastic and it is touted to be the first such road in the city. This fully plastic road is laid by a social venture called PotHoleRaja with the partnership of BBMP and other Outer Ring Road companies.
Bihar politician Anant Singh loses assembly membership, not the 1st on that list
In a major setback to the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday issued the notification terminating the membership of four-time midway through his current term, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, with effect from June 21 following the leader's conviction and 10-year jail sentence in a criminal case.
