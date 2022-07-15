Delhi: At least 5 killed, 9 injured after godown wall collapses in Alipur

In a tragic incident, at least five persons were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said.

Fourteen persons rescued from the debris, were rushed to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. Search and rescue operation by teams of Delhi Fire Services and the local police is still underway, police said.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 12:40pm that a house had collapsed at Bakoli village near Chauhan Dharamkanta in Alipur. Four fire tenders and rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the mishap spot.

Also Read: Karnataka rains: Teenage boy killed in house wall collapse in Belagavi

“After reaching the spot, the fire officials learnt that a wall of an under construction godown spread in about 5,000 square yard area had collapsed. Initially, it was informed that 10 persons were trapped under the debris and four persons were rescued and sent to Raja Harish Chandra hospital. Our search operation is still on,” said Garg.

A senior police officer said that a total of 14 injured persons were admitted to the hospital.

“Five of them were declared brought dead while nine others are still undergoing treatment. The condition of two of them is serious,” the officer said, adding that legal action is being taken to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

The owner of the godown has been identified as Shakti Singh and the contractor overlooking the work was Sikandar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON