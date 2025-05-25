Delhi BJP govt to list works in 100-day report card on May 31

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is nearing 100 days of being in power in the Capital, and the chief minister Rekha Gupta-led government is likely to present a report card highlighting its works undertaken or implemented since it started ruling Delhi following a resounding victory after 27 years. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. (PTI)

The report card is likely to be presented to the people at a “mega event” on May 31. It is likely to include initiatives related to the Yamuna, health care, private schools fees, and infrastructure improvement works, officials aware of the matter said.

“All ministers are also finalising details of the work done by their departments. The work will be compiled into one report which will encapsulate all that the BJP government has done within a short span of time,” said a Delhi government official privy to the development.

In the last three months, the Delhi government has initiated several key works, especially those that featured frequently in its promises ahead of the February assembly elections.

These include works for cleaning the Yamuna. The expenditure and finance committee, headed by chief minister Rekha Gupta, in April approved the setting up of 27 decentralised sewage treatment plants, treatment facilities and associated infrastructure at a cost of ₹3,140 crore for the river’s cleaning.

Besides, officials said, the government may also list the tabling of pending CAG reports in the Delhi Assembly — another key promise that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made during campaigning for the Assembly elections.

Another major action is the rollout of the Centre’s flagship health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and Vaya Vandana Yojana that offers health insurance and pension benefits to senior citizens, both likely to feature in the report card, multiple government officials told HT.

The government may also list the setting up of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, its primary health care centres, and closing down of Mohalla Clinics built by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The BJP government counts it among its achievements, said another government official.

Other works include the roll-out of 400 new electric buses under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (Devi) e-bus service. The Devi buses, that began operation earlier this month, were introduced to improve last mile connectivity. The CM last month also flagged off a fleet of 1,111 GPS-enabled tankers to boost water supply, particularly in slums and unauthorized colonies.

A second government official said that CM Gupta is likely to announce some new initiatives at the event, the details of which were not known.

“The event is likely to be held at a major venue which is not yet finalised, but Talkatora and Thyagaraj stadiums are among the options being explored by the government,” said the official, asking not to be named.

The guest lists and the details of the event are yet to be finalised, added the official.

Other key works that are currently in the pipeline and are likely be listed in the report card include the BJP’s decision to provide ₹2,500 monthly allowance to eligible women — its key election promise that has been facing criticism from the opposition AAP due to delay in implementation.

While the government has formed a ministerial committee for the same, it is yet to finalise the eligibility criteria for beneficiaries. Government officials and ministers are too tight-lipped on when the scheme will be finally rolled out. The government has allocated ₹5,100 crore for the scheme in the 2025-26 budget.

Another work is the tabling and approvals of a bill by the Delhi cabinet to regulate fees charged by private schools. The bill, however, is yet to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly.

In the February 2025 assembly elections, the BJP ousted the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government after coming to power in 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.