Delhi: BJP launches free pilgrimage programme for elderly

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 14, 2023 01:33 PM IST

The BJP has undertaken the programme in association with the non-profit group Aao Saath Chalen.

The BJP on Thursday launched a free pilgrimage programme for the elderly and women with Virendra Sachdeva, the party's Delhi unit chief, flagging off four buses ferrying devotees to Mathura-Vrindavan.

The BJP's free pilgrimage programme is modelled on the AAP government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna.(HT Photo)

The BJP's free pilgrimage programme is modelled on the AAP government's Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Yojna, under which elderly citizens are sent on pilgrimages for free across the country.

The four buses, flagged off on Thursday from Kondli here, ferried around 200 elderly citizens and women to Mathura, Vrindavan and Govardhan.

The soul of India resides in places of pilgrimage and we are alive as long as our religion and culture are alive, Sachdeva said.

Vishnu Mittal, the BJP's Delhi unit treasurer, said two buses would set off for different pilgrimage sites with senior citizens and women from the city every week.

There are many devotees who are going on a pilgrimage for the first time and rickshaws have been arranged for those pilgrims who face difficulties while walking. They are also being provided with food, Sachdeva said.

"In the coming days, we will send buses to Varanasi and Ayodhya. India's culture is the oldest and best and it is our duty to protect it," he said.

The BJP has undertaken the programme in association with the non-profit group Aao Saath Chalen, Mittal said.

The pilgrimage programme will be completely free. All arrangements for food and accommodation will be ensured through Aao Saath Chalen, he added.

delhi bjp aam aadmi party
