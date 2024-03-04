Delhi Budget: Capital to get 7 new flyovers, 1,000km roads for villages

Delhi is set to get seven new flyovers according to the allocation made to the Public Works Department (PWD) announced by finance minister Atishi in the Delhi Assembly on Monday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a joint press conference after the presentation of the Budget on Monday. (ANI)

Road and infrastructure projects under PWD have been allocated ₹1,768 crore this year, nearly half of the Budget Estimate (BE) allotted last year — which was largely down to a makeover of 1,400km of roads under PWD ahead of the G20 Summit. Last year’s BE was ₹3,126 crore.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In a bid to decongest the city, Atishi said that nearly 80% of the work on the integrated corridor between Punjabi Bagh and Raja Garden flyovers has been completed and may be the first to be opened for public this year.

This year, the long-pending Barapullah Phase 3 flyover is expected to be ready after a delay of nearly seven years. Additionally, the double-decker Metro flyover on Brijpuri junction via Karawal Nagar in Gonda, the flyover from Nand Nagari to Gagan Cinema Junction, a double-decker Metro flyover on Rani Jhansi Road junction to Azadpur corridor, the flyover from Anand Vihar to Apsara border railway over-bridges, and the underpass on Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk will also be ready for use, Atishi added.

“There is a detailed description of the beauty of Ayodhya in the Ramayana. The beauty of any modern city lies in its urban infrastructure. The construction of new roads and flyovers in cities not only enhances its beauty but also boosts the economy,” said Atishi.

She added that in the last nine years, the Kejriwal government has constructed 30 new corridors, flyovers, bridges, and underpasses, including Bhalswa, Burari, Mukundpur and Jagatpur flyovers on the Ring Road, an elevated corridor between Madhuban Chowk and Mukarba Chowk, Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi, Shastri Park-Seelampur flyover, Ashram Chowk underpass and flyover in south Delhi, Sarai Kale Khan flyover, RTR flyover on Outer Ring Road, and Benito Juarez underpass, among others.

“Delhi was the fourth most congested city in the world. Despite the increase in Delhi’s population and the number of vehicles, traffic congestion on the roads has decreased. Delhi has come down to the 44th position,” the finance minister claimed (without attributing the numbers to any study).

Experts said that apart from improving road infrastructure, it is also important to make roads safer and more integrated for all kinds of road users.

“A comprehensive integration of bus, Metro, and feeder services, along with the development of safe walking and cycling paths is also required. It is also important to make budget allocations for improving road safety. Regrettably, these crucial aspects do not appear to be receiving the necessary attention in the budget,” said Sunil Dahiya, South Asia analyst, Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva said: “Manish Sisodia as finance minister brought budget proposals for development of over 1,200km of Delhi roads, but three years later not even 20km roads have not been developed or landscaped.”