Delhi cabinet approves policy to insulate bare electricity wires

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed the electricity department to convert all 11kV bare electrical wires in the city into insulated ones to ensure safety of people, especially during the monsoon, and also directed officials to expedite the ongoing work of shifting all overhead cables in the capital to below the ground.

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved a policy to convert bare wires into insulated conductors, a statement from the office of the chief minister said. “As a responsible and sensitive government, it is our duty to provide safety as well as facilities to the people of Delhi at every level. In view of this, this policy has been brought forth so that the people of Delhi can be saved from the possible danger to life and property that bare conductors pose,” Kejriwal said.

The government said about 2,264km of bare conductor network will be converted into an insulated network by the three discoms Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) and BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL). Kejriwal said the government is also working on shifting all overhead electrical wires underground.

“The power department at present has a policy on shifting high tension (11KV, 33KV and 66KV) and low tension (400V) power transmission lines which are life threatening. This was approved by the Delhi cabinet in August 2018. On the lines of the policy of shifting HT and LT lines approved by the Delhi cabinet, the electricity department has prepared a draft policy for conversion of 11 kV bare conductors to insulated conductors,” the statement said.

Of the 2,264km of wires, TPDDL will convert 1,270km, BYPL will convert 29km and BRPL will convert 965km of bare wires into an insulated network.

The finance department has given ₹25 crore to the power department in financial year 2021-22 for the project under the ”Jagmagaati Delhi (shining Delhi)” programme.

The conversion will be undertaken in areas including regularised unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages and resettlement colonies or colonies established under a 20 point programme in rural areas; or rural areas such as Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora.

“Unauthorised colonies with name and registration number and Khasra number of the respective revenue village or area through which the 11 kV bare conductor is passing, have also been included,” the statement added.