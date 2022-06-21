Delhi civic body seeks police backup to remove encroachments from ITO graveyard
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has sought police backup to carry out a two-day anti-encroachment drive to remove alleged illegal structures on the periphery of the Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam at ITO, Delhi’s biggest graveyard for Muslims, a spokesperson for the civic body said on Tuesday.
In a communication sent to the Delhi Police by the executive engineer of the MCD central zone, the civic body said that necessary opportunity has been provided to the encroachers to show their documents to prove their ownership but none of them could submit ownership proofs. “Accordingly, an encroachment removal programme has been fixed for June 22 and 23, 2022. It is requested to provide adequate police force along with lady police for maintaining law and order,” the communication said.
A senior police officer, who asked not to be named, said, “The police are duty bound to provide security and assistance whenever any demolition action is carried out. If the MCD carries out the demolition drive tomorrow and day after, police support will be provided to them.”
An MCD spokesperson on Tuesday said that the civic body has earmarked more than 50 structures on public land behind the ITO office area.
“Nearly 50% of the squatters have already vacated the place. The encroachment removal action is in pursuance of directions of the Delhi high court and the MCD has ensured all legal measures. The opposite party [squatters] has lost cases in all forums and a detailed hearing has been given some months back to each party. Encroachment removal drive has been planned after hearing those parties as no proof of ownership was provided by them. It is a public road,” the spokesperson added.
Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam is spread over an area of 45 acres also served as one of the designated burial ground for Covid patients in the city.
Haji Qayumuddin, who heads the managing committee of the graveyard, said that the burial ground management has nothing to do with these structures and they are located on the boundary of the burial ground. “This land [encroached area] does not belong to the burial ground. This used to be footpath several decades back and apparently the structures have come up on vending Tehbazari space. We have nothing to do with these structures and we have no objection if the MCD plans to take action against them,” he added.
The municipal corporation said on Tuesday that it is a “routine encroachment removal drive”.
The encroachment removal drives, an otherwise a routine function of the civic body, had come under the scanner after a controversial demolition drive by the erstwhile North MCD on April 20 in north-west Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, four days after communal violence broke out there during a religious procession
The MCD had also carried out an anti-encroachment drive at a park near gate number 1 of Jama Masjid on June 16. According to MCD officials, the drive was carried out on the orders of the Delhi high court. In a statement issued later, the MCD said that a wall of the park was also partly damaged during the action. “During the encroachment removal, the wall of the park got partly damaged, which is being repaired by the maintenance department,” the statement said.
-
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
-
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics