Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Friday asked civic authorities and the police to step up coordinated action against encroachments on footpaths and roads in Chandni Chowk, as part of the project to restore the area’s historic character, officials familiar with the developments said. CM Rekha Gupta at a review meeting of the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), previously the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, at the Delhi Secretariat. (HT Photo) more At a review meeting of the Indraprastha Virasat Punervikas Nigam (IVPN), previously the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation, at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta also directed officials to increase women’s toilets, introduce QR code-based grievance redressal system, improve cleanliness and regulate rickshaws and vehicular movement in the congested area. “Chandni Chowk is the heart of Delhi. Heritage and development will go hand in hand,” Gupta said, adding that restoring the area’s historic grandeur was a government priority. She emphasised improving civic amenities and easing traffic congestion as key parts of the project.

Key directions (HT Graphic)

Traffic congestion, encroachment, illegal buses The meeting was attended by Chandni Chowk member of Parliament Praveen Khandelwal, urban development minister Ashish Sood, area councillor Suman Gupta, representatives of traders and residents, and senior officials from the Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police and traffic police. Gupta directed the Delhi Police, MCD and PWD to undertake coordinated action against encroachments on footpaths and roads, saying unauthorised occupation of public spaces and obstruction of traffic would not be tolerated. Traders also sought action against encroachments, regulation of rickshaws and restrictions on unauthorised vehicles. The civic body was asked to immediately regulate the number of rickshaws operating in the market and work on improving their design to ensure convenience for passengers and drivers.