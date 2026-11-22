Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated a new academic block -- called the Vande Mataram Academic Block -- in Delhi University’s Kamala Nehru College, which is a two-storey building and is expected to cater to approximately 400 students. The U-L-SPL service will connect Kamala Nehru College with Green Park Metro station and Gargi College with Laxmi Nagar Metro station. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO) more

The inauguration took place on the college’s 62nd annual day. “With student enrolment increasing over the past several years, the need for additional infrastructure had been long-standing. The new academic block is expected to address this growing demand and accommodate the expanding student population,” the college principal Pavitra Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, the CM also launched a University Ladies Special (U-L-SPL) bus service on Saturday, connecting the college to Green Park Metro station and neighbouring Gargi college to Laxmi Nagar Metro station. The service is expected to benefit around 10,000 students and staff by making their daily commute safer and more convenient, the CM said during the launch.

Also read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls for authorities to step up Chandni Chowk redevelopment

Buses to run at 30-minute intervals during designated hours The special buses will operate from respective metro stations to the colleges between 8am and 10.30 am, and from the college to metro between 3pm and 5.30pm. To ensure convenience, buses will be available at 30-minute intervals, officials said.

“The launch will provide a wonderful facility for our female students. These buses will not only offer convenient transportation but will also ensure that they can travel safely,” the CM said.

Further, drawing from her own journey as a Delhi University student and former president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) before becoming Delhi chief minister, Gupta encouraged female students to pursue their ambitions, and utilise their potential to excel in any field they chose.

Highlighting the Delhi government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and expanding student-centric facilities, CM said that the launch of special bus services for women students at Kamala Nehru College is just a part of that broader vision.