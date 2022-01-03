Delhi: Cold wave conditions abate, air quality in ‘very poor’ zone

NEW DELHI: Cold wave conditions in Delhi have abated as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius on Monday while the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 391 at 7am - in the “very poor” zone.

The AQI was 404, meaning “severe”, on Sunday. A combination of low temperatures and the bursting of crackers on New Year’s Eve led to the deterioration in the Capital’s air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.2 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, and the maximum 22.4 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

A cold wave is declared when the minimum temperature is 4.5 degrees or more below the normal, or when it drops to 4 degrees or lower. Delhi recorded cold wave conditions on December 30 and 31. The lowest minimum temperature of the season was 3.2 degrees Celsius on December 20.

Shallow to moderate fog was expected in the region on Monday morning, with the maximum likely to hover around 19 degrees Celsius. A fresh western disturbance was expected to bring light showers later this week.