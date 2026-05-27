Delhi completes over 95% of Census 2027 houselisting work

The field operations under the houselisting exercise for Census 2027 are ongoing in more than 95% of the city’s digitally mapped House Listing Blocks (HLBs) in MCD areas, officials said on Tuesday. With temperatures continuing to soar across Delhi, the administration has also issued heat-safety advisories for enumerators. (Representational image)

Officials said work is currently underway in 44,435 of Delhi’s 45,791 HLBs spread across 12 districts and municipal zones. The houselisting exercise in 585 HLBs in NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board areas was completed on May 15.

Among districts with larger populations as per Census 2011, Northeast Delhi — which has the highest number of HLBs at 5,947 — has reported near-total operational coverage. Officials said substantial progress has also been recorded in other districts.

According to officials, operations are currently ongoing in 4,972 HLBs in West Delhi, 4,275 in Northwest Delhi, 4,213 in Southwest Delhi, 4,084 in East Delhi and 2,346 in Central district.

The houselisting exercise in MCD areas will conclude on June 15. The questionnaire includes ownership of the house, number of dwelling rooms, main source of drinking water and lighting, access to toilets and bathrooms, cooking fuel used, and ownership of items such as radios, televisions, computers, laptops, bicycles, cars and mobile phones, according to the notification.

The houselisting phase will be followed by population enumeration in February 2027, which will encompass the collection of demographic and socio-economic data.

Officials said the ongoing heatwave has posed challenges for field teams in some areas, slowing operations in pockets with dense urban villages, large rental clusters and high tenant turnover rates. An official urged people to cooperate with enumerators.

With temperatures continuing to soar across Delhi, the administration has also issued heat-safety advisories for enumerators. Officials said field workers have been advised to conduct visits during morning and evening hours while avoiding prolonged exposure during peak afternoon heat.

“All charge officers have been directed to ensure that the advisory is followed strictly by field teams,” an official added.