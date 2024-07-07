Delhi court extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar by ten days in connection with the alleged assault case involving Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. Kumar was produced virtually before judicial magistrate, first class, Gaurav Goyal, after his judicial custody ended. (Representational image)

Kumar was produced virtually before judicial magistrate, first class, Gaurav Goyal, after his judicial custody ended. He will now be produced before the Tis Hazari court on July 16.

The case pertains to allegations made by Maliwal, who claimed that Kumar assaulted her at the CM’s residence on May 13. Based on Maliwal’s complaint, police filed an FIR under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar filed a counter-complaint alleging unauthorised entry and threats by Maliwal, hinting at possible political motives behind the accusations even as he stated his willingness to join the probe.

Kumar was taken into custody by the Delhi Police on May 18 from Kejriwal’s residence at Flagstaff Road, Civil Lines. He was formally arrested in the evening while the hearing of his anticipatory bail plea was underway before a court. He has been in judicial custody since May 31.

Kumar had earlier moved two bail applications before the trial court. His first bail application was dismissed on May 27, while the second one was rejected on June 7, noting the allegations against Kumar to be serious and that raises fear in the mind of the public as the incident occurred at a place where not only the elected members of their political party could meet the CM but even, the general public could go and meet him regarding their grievances.

Kumar has also filed a bail petition before the Delhi high court, on which notice has been issued and is currently pending. He has also challenged his arrest before the high court, claiming it to be illegal.