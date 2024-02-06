Delhi court permist Sanjay Singh to visit Rajya Sabha, take oath as MP

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian Sanjay Singh the permission to visit Rajya Sabha, under police custody, to take oath as a member of the Upper House for a second consecutive term. Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh in police custody. (ANI File Photo)

The jailed MP was on Saturday granted permission to visit Rajya Sabha on February 5. However, he was not allowed to take the oath of office as it was reportedly not listed in the House business for the day.

Hence, the AAP leader again approached the court on Tuesday seeking permission for two days, on February 8 and 9.

“He may be permitted for two days so that if on the first day he may not be able to administer the oath, he can do that the next day,” his counsel, advocate Rajat Bharadwaj, said.

Special judge MK Nagpal took note of the averments and allowed Singh to take oath. However, he directed the counsels and the jail superintendent to communicate with the Rajya Sabha secretariat about the date on which Singh will visit.

The court directed the jail superintendent to take Singh to Rajya Sabha under appropriate security, on either date, and said that Singh should not be allowed to use mobile phones or talk with any accused, suspect, witness, or media persons. The court also allowed his family members and advocates to be present alongside him.

After he was not allowed to administer oath on February 5, the office of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Rajya Sabha chairperson, issued a clarification and said, “Proceedings of Rajya Sabha are regulated by the listed business which is notified in bulletin. The oath-taking of Shri Sanjay Singh wasn’t listed in the business of House and no communication from Rajya Sabha on this matter ever came for consideration of Rajya Sabha Chair,” a source in Dhankhar’s office told HT.

“Some AAP members met the Chair, and they were indicated of applicable rules and procedures. A direction has been passed by the House that Shri Sanjay Singh’s suspension will remain in force till the Privilege Committee considers the report. That the matter pertains to his previous term has no impact on this,” the source added.

Singh is currently jailed in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22.