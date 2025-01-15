Delhi court pulls up city police, summons senior officers

A Delhi court reprimanded the city police for violating its orders by serving a late-night summons to a minor victim without mentioning the date, a move the court described as an attempt to “hide their lapse.” The DCPs of the three districts were also ordered to submit explanations for failing to enforce compliance with court orders. (Representative file photo)

Taking serious note of the misconduct, the court directed the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) of three districts to appear in person and explain the failure to comply with earlier directions.

The order was issued on Tuesday by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) judge at Rohini Court during a hearing in a 2015 sexual harassment case involving two minor boys.

The boys were allegedly forced by two accused—a woman and her friend—to record their sexual activities on video. The case is currently in the evidence stage of the trial.

During the hearing, the court learned that one of the victims could not attend because the summons was delivered to him late at night -- at 10:45pm on the day prior to the hearing. Reviewing the case records, the court noted that the summons report did not mention the date of service, making it impossible to ascertain when it was issued.

“If the summon was served to the victim on Monday night at 10:45pm, it constitutes serious misconduct on the part of the process server, as well as the Station House Officer (SHO) and the DCP supervising the concerned branch,” the court recorded in its order.

It also highlighted inconsistencies in the timeline. The summons, initially issued on September 25, 2024, was directed to be served through the investigating officer (IO). However, it was handed over to the IO on January 8, 2025, leaving no possibility for it to have reached the victim earlier. This delay, coupled with the eleventh-hour service, supported the victim’s contention that he received the summons only a day before the hearing.

The court referenced a previous order issued on October 14, 2024, which required SHOs to ensure that all summons reports included the date of service. Failure to comply with this directive was to be treated as a serious lapse. The same order directed the DCPs of Outer North, Northwest, and Rohini districts to ensure compliance.

“Despite these clear directions, process servers continue to submit reports without mentioning service dates. Summons are served at the eleventh hour, and to cover up their lapses, dates are intentionally omitted,” the order noted.

This misconduct, the court observed, disrupts trial proceedings by causing witnesses and victims to miss their court appearances, leading to unnecessary delays.

Taking a strong stance, the court directed the SHOs of five police stations-- Prashant Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Narela, KN Katju Marg, and Mahendra Park, to file replies explaining why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The DCPs of the three districts were also ordered to submit explanations for failing to enforce compliance with court orders.

“The conduct of the process servers and supervising officers amounts to a clear violation of directions issued on October 14, 2024. This failure prolongs trials and undermines the judicial process,” the court stated.

Expressing its disappointment over the DCPs’ failure to ensure compliance with its orders, despite earlier assurances, the court has now ordered the three DCPs to appear in person at the next hearing to address the issue.

The judge also directed the Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern Range) to submit a detailed response, explaining the lapses on the part of senior officers.