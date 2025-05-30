Delhi dengue count at 160; mayor focuses on waterlogging

Delhi has clocked over 160 dengue cases this year, the second highest in the past five years, but health officials said there was no cause for alarm despite clocking record rainfall this month. Waterlogging in Delhi after rains over May have led to mosquito breeding rise. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

In the corresponding period in 2024—from January 1 to May 24—Delhi clocked 175 cases. A senior civic official said the situation was under control and teams were deployed to check mosquito breeding sites.

According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s action report, 4,331—15.5% of the total 24,480—mosquito breeding sites were identified in the past week alone. “We have issued 25,814 legal notices to violators where mosquito-genic conditions were found and prosecution has been launched in 3,836 cases,” a civic official said.

Meanwhile, mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said on Thursday that a review was held with all zonal deputy commissioners on Wednesday to discuss monsoon preparedness, desilting of drains and measures to address waterlogging across the city. “The objective of the meeting was to ensure effective cleaning of drains, identify key waterlogging points in all zones, and strengthen coordination among various agencies concerned,” the mayor said.

Singh said that there was a need to identify major waterlogging hot spots in each area and submit a comprehensive list. “Nodal officers should be appointed at each of these sites to ensure that waterlogging does not occur. It was also directed that each zone must be equipped with an adequate number of machines, pumps, and sanitation workers, including beldars, to enable swift response in case of emergencies during monsoon,” Singh said.

Over the past week, HT flagged that the annual desilting drive of the corporation was lagging, with just 43% of drains being cleared ahead of the May 31 deadline.