New Delhi, People buying electric two-wheelers in Delhi may get a subsidy of up to ₹30,000 in the first year from the date of notification of the policy, under the draft EV Policy 2026 released by the Delhi government on Saturday. Delhi draft EV Policy 2026 proposes subsidy up to ₹30,000 for e-two-wheelers

As per the draft policy, for electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes a fixed incentive starting at ₹50,000 in the first year, and two-wheeler buyers may get up to ₹30,000.

According to the draft policy, eligible two-wheeler buyers will get ₹10,000 per kWh, capped at ₹30,000 in the first year, ₹6,600 per kWh up to ₹20,000 in the second year, and ₹3,300 per kWh up to ₹10,000 in the third year. The ex-factory price of the vehicle must not exceed ₹2.25 lakh to qualify.

For promoting electric auto-rickshaws, the policy proposes incentives of ₹50,000 in the first year, ₹40,000 in the second year and ₹30,000 in the third year. The benefit will be available for new registrations as well as the replacement of older CNG autos operating with Delhi permits.

In the goods vehicle category, electric four-wheeler e-trucks may get incentives of up to ₹1 lakh in the first year, followed by ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 in the second and third year, respectively.

According to the draft EV Policy 2026, incentives will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer to individuals, firms and companies, provided they are residents of Delhi and the vehicle is registered in the national capital. Eligible buyers will have to apply for the subsidy through a mechanism to be notified by the Transport Department, GNCTD.

The policy also proposes exemption from road tax and registration fees for most electric vehicles registered in Delhi during the policy period, though electric cars priced above ₹30 lakh will not be eligible for this benefit.

According to the policy document, the Delhi government has invited feedback and comments from stakeholders and the general public within 30 days of its publication. Submissions can be sent via email to evpolicy2026@gmail.com or by post to the Joint Commissioner , Transport Department, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, at 5/9 Underhill Road, Delhi-110054.

The public has been advised not to visit office premises to avoid crowding, and objections or suggestions received after the 30-day period will not be considered.

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