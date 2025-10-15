Delhi drugs control dept launches drive to check fake fever, cold drugs

As temperatures dip and pollution levels rise, Delhi’s drugs control department has launched a citywide inspection drive to check chemist shops and distributors for counterfeit or substandard over-the-counter (OTC) medicines used to treat allergies, fever, and pain — drugs that typically see a spike in demand during this time of the year, said officials in the know of the matter. As part of the drive, teams of drug inspectors are collecting random samples of commonly used OTC medicines, which will be sent for laboratory testing. Reports are expected in the coming weeks. (Shutterstock/representational image)

Dr Rakesh Pandit, senior consultant and head of internal medicine at Aakash Healthcare, said, “When the weather starts to become colder and pollution levels increase, we usually notice that the number of viral infections rises during the winter season in Delhi. Seasonal influenza (Flu A and B), H1N1 or swine flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), common cold and other viral fevers are the most common illnesses. Such infections are generally characterised by sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, cough, fever, body aches, and tiredness.”

He added, “Most mild viral infections are self-limiting and may be treated with rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medicines. Paracetamol is usually administered to reduce fever and body aches, while antihistamines such as cetirizine or fexofenadine are used to relieve congestion, sneezing, and runny nose. Dextromethorphan or benzonatate are also commonly used to suppress cough, depending on whether it is dry or productive. However, if high-grade fever, breathlessness, or persistent symptoms last beyond three to five days, medical attention should be sought. Antibiotics should not be misused, since most of these infections are viral.”

Officials said sales of OTC drugs for seasonal infections typically increase during this period, prompting the department to step up inspections.

“These seasonal medicines, mostly anti-parasitic or anti-allergy drugs, are low-value products manufactured by multiple companies under different brand names but with the same active ingredients,” said an official from the Drug Control Department.

The official added, “While we have not received any recent complaints of counterfeit seasonal drugs, this drive is based on past reports of such medicines being sold during this time of year.”

Public health experts have also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary self-medication and to seek medical advice if symptoms persist beyond a few days or worsen.