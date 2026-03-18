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    Delhi: 7 people killed in building fire near Palam Metro, several others injured

    A fire control room official said a call was received at around 7am reporting a blaze in a building in Gali Number-2 at Shri Ram Chowk.

    Updated on: Mar 18, 2026 10:59 AM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    Seven people were killed and several others sustained grievous injuries after a fire broke out in a multi-storey residential building near Shri Ram Chowk, close to the Palam Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning, officials from Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Services said.

    Plumes of smoke emanating from the fire in a building in Palam, Delhi, on Wednesday. (Sylvester Tamang/ HT Photo)
    Plumes of smoke emanating from the fire in a building in Palam, Delhi, on Wednesday. (Sylvester Tamang/ HT Photo)

    Nearly 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze and carry out rescue operations. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said the exact situation would be clear only after firefighting and rescue efforts are completed.

    A fire control room official said a call was received at around 7am reporting a blaze in a building in Gali Number-2 at Shri Ram Chowk near the Palam Metro station.

    “Accordingly, 30 fire tenders were dispatched there. Our firefighters are trying to rescue people,” the official said.

    Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Amit Goel said nearly a dozen people were trapped inside the building.

    “The firefighting operation is still on. We are monitoring the situation. Our police personnel are also assisting the firefighters,” DCP Goel said.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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