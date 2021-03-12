Delhi government asks commercial buildings to reserve 5% parking space for EVs, charging points
Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain has directed all buildings like malls, hospitals, hotels and office spaces having parking facilities with a capacity of more than 100 vehicles to reserve five per cent space for electric vehicles and charging points, officials said on Friday.
With this, the city can have more than 10,000 charging points for electric vehicles by December, a government official said.
"Power Minister Satyendra Jain has directed all buildings such as malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, multiplexes, office spaces, hotels, restaurants and hospitals that have a parking capacity of more than 100 vehicles to set aside at least 5 per cent of it for EVs along with suitable slow EV chargers," he said.
Building premises are expected to be given time up to December to upgrade and incorporate these facilities, he added.
Under the Delhi EV policy, a subsidy of up to ₹6,000 per charging point can be availed by these complexes, the official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi to get park for safe e-waste disposal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Weekend may be cooler after rain spell: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No politics over patriotism, Kejriwal implores in House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rain washes away pollutants, gives respite from rising heat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highest single-day Covid in over two months in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court wants police to clarify how they will ensure client data is not breached on Pracha’s hard disk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dwarka property dealer shot dead for trying to stop extortion of shopkeepers, say police; one shooter arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: Man held for making another person take exam on his behalf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's positivity rate far lower than in Maharashtra, Kerala: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We dream of hosting 2048 Olympics': Delhi CM Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records highest single-day spike in 2 months with 431 fresh Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi government asks commercial buildings to reserve 5% parking space for EVs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile, suspected to be used for threat calls, seized from Tihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mehmood Pracha’s plea on search at his premises: Delhi court order today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox