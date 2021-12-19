Govt sets in motion plan to revamp Jama Masjid area

After the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk main road, the Delhi government has decided to give a facelift to the area around the Jama Masjid, and has appointed a consultant for preparing a detailed plan, a senior official aware of the development said.

The consultant will also prepare the plan for the second phase of Chandni chowk redevelopment and creation of a heritage corridor between Delhi Gate and Kashmere Gate, the senior government official said.

A government spokesperson said, “This will be developed as a heritage area. The scope of work of the consultant involves the development of Jama Masjid area, Netaji Subhash Marg as a heritage corridor, facade improvement and development of some internal roads of Chandni Chowk.”

Revamp of Jama masjid surrounding areas

The redevelopment of areas around the Mughal-era mosque was conceived in 2004, but the project has remained on the drawing board. The government now intends to make the densely populated and congested area pedestrian-friendly, free of encroachment and upgrade the existing infrastructure.

A senior PWD official, aware of the development, said the previous consultant (Pradeep Sachdeva Design Associates) prepared a detailed project last year report after an extensive survey of the area.

PDSA, which carried out the Chandni Chowk redevelopment work, was also working on the Jama Masjid redevelopment project. But after the demise Pradeep Sachdeva, a renowned architect, last year, his firm pulled out of the projects, said a PWD official.

“The consultant was appointed in November. We have asked the consultant to prepare the plan in continuation of the unapproved DPR. We have shared the report with them,” said the PWD official.

The work to improve the road infrastructure on the Jama Masjid road will be taken up to clear it of any encroachment, make it pedestrian-friendly and take overhead cables underground etc.

The PWD official said, “As per the report prepared by the previous consultant, we know the key problem areas such as encroachment, lack of parking, haphazard traffic movement etc. The plan is to streamline traffic movement while creating space for safe pedestrian movement. Currently, we are just focusing on the area outside the precinct. So far, no decision has been taken regarding the redevelopment of the precinct.”

Historian Swapna Liddle said while planning the redevelopment of the area, the original design and the current use of the area should be kept in mind. “There are two important aspects: design and the usage. It is very important to see what was the original alignment between the Jama Masjid and the southern Gate of the Red Fort. The spirit of that alignment and the fact that this was an important public space, a cultural hub, should be kept in mind while planning for the area. The other aspect is about its current usage.”

Mohammad Imran Khan, 45, who lives in the vicinity of Jama Masjid said drainage facilities in the area along with traffic management were messed up. Khan said roads and sanitation in the area were abysmal, and called for a inclusive, holistic development. Khan, who is also the head of the Meena Bazaar Street Hawkers Association, he said dedicated spaces are reserved for hawkers in any development proposal.

“We are not against development but the government should also think about the hawkers here who are working hard to earn a living. We support beautification, but such efforts should not happen at the cost of the people who have their shops and establishments here. The area needs public toilets, sitting arrangements, and drinking water facilities. It is an international mosque but hawkers should also be given dedicated places for work and operations,” said Khan.

Abu Sufiyan, a culture revivalist and old Delhi resident, said the development of the area surrounding the Jama Masjid should be done in a manner that allows the local residents to reclaim public spaces for community engagement. “In areas surrounding the Jama Masjid, there is a lot of encroachment by hawkers and shopkeepers in the market. Most of these people are not locals. Due to the lack of hygiene and cleanliness, local residents avoid going into these areas. If the government decides to redevelop these areas, the locals should be given a chance to reclaim the streets as is being done on the Chandni Chowk stretch from Red Fort to Fatehpuri Masjid,” said Sufiyan.

He said if the area was developed with necessary public facilities, women and the elderly would be able to step out without challenges. Relocation of the motor market in the vicinity and other establishments that are encroaching on public streets should be regulated for local residents to claim public spaces, said Sufiyan. “Due to encroachments and increasing incidents of pick-pocketing, locals avoid stepping out in the market areas a lot. Chandni Chowk model can be implemented here with the purpose of community engagement,” he said.

Chandni Chowk Phase-II

The government has decided to take up the façade improvement of buildings along the 1.5km-long Chandni Chowk main market stretch and the improvement of six adjoining roads. The six roads are: Nai Sarak, Ballimaran Road, Gali Qasim Jaan, Road Grand, Farash Khana, Lal Kuan Main Road. The consultant for façade restoration was finalized in September

Officials from Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC), the nodal agency for the redevelopment project, had earlier told HT that façade restoration will be done keeping in mind the diverse architectural and heritage value of buildings in Shahjahanabad. “A uniform façade may not go with the heritage character of Shahjahanabad. We will come up with ideas and adopt the best possible practices for the preservation of the area’s heritage,” Garima Gupta, managing director, SRDC, told HT earlier.

A senior PWD official said the government plans to develop a 3km-long heritage corridor on Netaji Subhas Marg between Delhi Gate and Kashmere gate. The project will involve streetscaping and dedicated lanes for non-motorised vehicles.