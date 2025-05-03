Senior faculty members from several Delhi government hospitals such as Ambedkar Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, and Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, submitted a representation to lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena’s office on Friday, demanding that they be allowed to avail of the Old Pension Scheme — Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules 1972 — rather than the National Pension System 2004, according to people familiar with the matter. Delhi govt doctors tell LG they want benefits under old pension scheme

A group of 70 doctors reached the LG’s office on Friday afternoon to submit their demand. They said that despite their multiple requests, they were not being allowed to avail of the benefits under the Old Pension Scheme as the government claims they were hired as contractual workers.

A senior doctor who is going to retire next year, requesting anonymity, said that the benefits under the old and new pension schemes differ significantly. “Under the new pension scheme, I will get a very small amount of pension as compared to the old pension scheme. In the new scheme, the amount I get will not be able to even properly pay our medical bills,” the doctor said.

She added, “The government is not allowing us to be part of the old pension scheme as it claims that those hired on a contractual basis cannot avail benefits under the old pension scheme.” Calling this hypocritical on the government’s part, she said, “Over the years, the vacancies are being filled for contractual positions and not otherwise, which is not our fault, so why are we being denied our rights under the old pension scheme?”

Another doctor from a major government hospital in Delhi said that a similar case applies to her. “We are hired by the government through proper channels and after decades of service we are being denied our rights.” She added, “Doctors are the backbone of any healthcare system, particularly those working in government hospitals in Delhi that serve the poor and middle-class population. Despite this, we are deprived of our right to have a respectful old age without appropriate approval.”

According to the group, at least 300 doctors are likely to get impacted by the government’s decision.

The group said that they did not get to meet the LG. However, they have submitted their representations and hope for a response. “If our demands are not heard, then we will be forced to sit in protest in the future,” said one of the doctors.

The LG’s office did not respond to requests for a comment.