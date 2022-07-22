Delhi govt schools’ pass rates beat national average

Delhi government schools secured a pass rate of 96.01% in Class 12 this year, a decline of 3.89% from last year, but higher than the overall pass rate of the country which stands at 92.71%, according to data from Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Last year, the pass rate of government schools in Delhi was 99.96% in Class 12. During the pre-pandemic academic year 2019-20, the pass rate of Delhi government schools was 94.24% in Class 12.

Delhi government, however, said that its schools recorded a pass rate of 96.29% in Class 12 this year.

According to CBSE data, the pass rate of Delhi government schools in Class 10 is 81.36%. However, the Delhi government said that its schools had recorded a pass rate of 81.27% in Class 10 this year. Last year, the pass rate for Class 10 was 99.04% and during the pre-pandemic academic year 2019-20, the pass rate of Delhi government schools was 71.6% in Class 10.

Appreciating the students for their performance, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “It is worth mentioning here that the Covid-19-induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on the studies and emotional well-being of children. But despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students and teachers worked hard and gave their best.”

According to Delhi government data, this year, 160 government schools recorded a 100% pass rate and 876 schools recorded a pass rate of over 90% in Class 12. Meanwhile, 95 schools recorded a 100% pass rate and 398 schools a pass rate of over 90% in Class 10.

Officials of the government said that Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the directorate of education had recorded a pass rate of 99.8% and Schools of Excellence (SoEs)had recorded a pass rate of 99.69% in Class 12. RPVVs recorded a pass rate of 99.72% and SoEs recorded a pass rate of 100% for Class 10.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha, principal of Sarvodaya Co-ed Vidyalaya, Sector 8, Rohini, said that one of the reasons the pass rate declined this year was that students were reeling under the impact of pandemic-triggered learning loss during the examinations. “Students appeared for the Term 1 exam only a few months after schools reopened. They were not very prepared,” Jha said.

He added that students performed well despite the challenges they had faced during the pandemic. “We must not forget that the pandemic lasted for a much longer duration in Delhi. We are confident that students will continue to improve with time,” Jha added.

Meanwhile, according to CBSE officials, private schools in Delhi secured a pass rate of 97.65% in Class 12 and . government-aided schools secured a pass rate of 94.47%. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya and Kendriya Vidyalaya secured a pass rate of 99.32% and 99.48 respectively. Private schools in Delhi secured a pass rate of 95.99% in Class 10 this year.

Bharat Arora, president of the Action Committee of Private Unaided Schools, a consortium of private schools, said that students had performed well in both Class 10 and 12 exams. “We applaud the hard work and efforts of all private schools. They were able to do well despite the impact of the pandemic. Private schools will continue to improve the overall education standard in the country,” Arora said.