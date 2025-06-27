The Delhi government’s women and child development (WCD) department has directed district officers to visit all one-stop centres (OSCs) across the city and file detailed reports on their current condition, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. Delhi govt tells district officers to file report on One Stop Centres

The order for the visit was issued on Wednesday – a day after HT reported on the poor state of most OSCs, which were found lacking in basic infrastructure and essential services.

An official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that special director (WCD) Navlendra Kumar Singh issued the directive to all district officers, asking them to assess the availability and functionality of appliances like coolers and fans, and to document broader procedural issues at the centres.

“A district officer visited the OSC on Wednesday and asked us how many coolers, fans and other appliances are working here. And what other problems we are facing,” the official said.

Another official said that they have also been informed that the district officer will visit their OSC for a report.

A third official confirmed that district visits were underway and added that instructions had been given to submit a proper, comprehensive report, unlike the “mechanical” surveys usually conducted. “This time, the reports have to reflect ground reality,” the official said.

Singh could not be reached for comment despite multiple attempts.

OSCs were launched in 2019 to serve as single-window assistance centres for women facing domestic, sexual, or psychological abuse. However, as HT revealed on Tuesday, many centres are falling apart—plagued by budgetary neglect and official indifference. During visits to five OSCs, HT found women stuck in suffocating rooms with no water, no working fans or coolers, and no trained counsellors.

Across multiple OSCs, core services such as police assistance and legal aid are inconsistently available, directly violating guidelines set by the ministry of women and child development.

The ministry’s guidelines mandate round-the-clock infrastructure, full-time legal and psychological support, and access to shelter and police help.