Delhi govt to hold camps for 5kg LPG cylinders distribution

New Delhi: The Delhi government will roll out a special outreach initiative to improve access to cooking fuel for migrant labourers, following a decision by the Centre to increase the allocation of 5 kg free trade LPG (FTL) cylinders under the migrant category, an official said on Wednesday. According to an order issued on Tuesday, the daily availability of 5 kg FTL cylinders in Delhi doubled from 684 to 1,368. (Sunil Ghosh /HT photo)

According to an order issued on Tuesday, the daily availability of 5 kg FTL cylinders in Delhi doubled from 684 to 1,368. Officials said the enhanced allocation is expected to expand access and improve distribution among migrant workers across the city.

According to the order, district magistrates must organise special camps in areas with a high concentration of migrant labourers. Those facing difficulty procuring cylinders can approach the district administration to request camps in their locality. The camps will function alongside the existing distribution network operated by oil marketing companies (OMCs) through authorised LPG distributors.

“The increase in allocation, coupled with targeted outreach through special camps, will help strengthen last-mile delivery and ensure timely availability of LPG for migrant labourers,” a senior Delhi government official said.

Officials said the camps will be conducted in coordination with OMCs. Eligible beneficiaries can get cylinders upon payment and submission of Aadhaar as identity proof. District enforcement teams will assist in assessing demand and overseeing distribution.