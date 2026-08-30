Delhi govt to inaugurate slew of civic, infra projects during PM Modi’s birthday celebrations

The Delhi government will inaugurate a series of infrastructure and civic projects across the Capital during the ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ from September 17 to October 2 to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as well as his 25 years in governance, chief minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT Archive)

Among the major projects lined up for inauguration is Phase-III of the Barapullah elevated road, connecting Sarai Kale Khan with Mayur Vihar. The project costs around ₹1,635 crore and has been delayed by over seven years.

Other projects include an underpass on the Outer Ring Road near Mukarba Chowk and an approach road connecting Badli Junction with Haiderpur metro station. The latter cost ₹54.10 crore.

Water, sewerage projects worth ₹ 863 crore on list “Several water and sewerage projects will also be inaugurated. These include a 2 million gallons per day (mgd) recycling plant at the existing 20 mgd water treatment plant in Bawana, a 564 million litres per day (mld) wastewater treatment plant at Okhla and an interceptor sewer from Barapullah Drain to Batla House Phase II sewage pumping station,” said an official.

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The government will also inaugurate a 35 mgd sewage pumping station at Batla House phase II and rising mains to the Okhla wastewater treatment plant. The projects also include rehabilitation and upgradation of wastewater treatment plants at Rithala phase I and Kondli Phases I, II and III. The combined cost of the water and sewerage works is ₹863.38 crore.

Projects to provide household sewer connections in left-out colonies of Gokalpur assembly constituency and sewer lines in parts of Sriram Colony, Rajiv Nagar and Sonia Vihar are also scheduled to be dedicated.

New school buildings, smart classrooms planned In education, the government plans to inaugurate a G+3 (ground plus three floors) school building in Sector 16, Dwarka and smart classrooms in East Vinod Nagar and Sector 41, Rohini.

The government will also unveil power infrastructure projects worth ₹232.42 crore, including grid substations at Arjangarh and Bakkarwala and substations at several locations including Okhla Phase I, Sheikh Sarai, Kalkaji and Uttam Nagar.

Transport projects include a new automated testing station (ATS) at Burari and a four-lane ATS at Tehkhand.

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Civic works include beautification of roundabouts at Filmistan, Jhandewalan and Veer Chandra Garhwali Chowk, as well as a public toilet in Shalimar Bagh.

Gupta said the government would use the fortnight to dedicate completed projects across departments.

“This Sewa Pakhwada is dedicated to the service of Delhiites and the overall development of the Capital,” she said.

The chief minister also said the occasion would coincide with Modi completing 25 years in public office, beginning with his tenure as Gujarat chief minister in 2001.

Month-long campaign to feature civic, youth initiatives The government and Delhi BJP will also jointly organise the month-long “Seva Sankalp Abhiyan” from September 17 to October 17, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said.

The campaign will feature blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, street plays, worker felicitation programmes and youth initiatives across Delhi.