Delhi govt to organise blood donation camps on September 28

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that the Delhi government will make special arrangements for blood donation at over 50 locations across the national Capital on September 28 to mark the birth anniversary of revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

Kejriwal also appealed to people in different parts of the country, especially the youth, to come forward to make arrangements and donate blood on the occasion as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Kejriwal also made the same appeal to different political parties across the political spectrum.

“September 28 is the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh who sacrificed his life for the country at the age of 23. He has inspired generations of youth. AAP and our governments in Delhi and Punjab follow the teachings and principles of Bhagat Singh,” Kejriwal said, urging all to donate blood.

