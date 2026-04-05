Delhi govt to seek Centre assistance to shift power lines underground

New Delhi Overhead power lines at Chandni Chowk, as seen in February. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The Delhi government is planning to approach the Centre for financial assistance of around ₹35,000- ₹40,000 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme in support for its plans to shift overhead power transmission wires underground across the Capital, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the government plans to undertake the project first in key markets, such as the ones in Lajpat Nagar and other areas that experience high footfall.

A government official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The power department has estimated that the cost of implementing the entire project at ₹35,000-40,000 crore. The government will need the central government’s assistance to roll out this project across markets and other locations. We are planning to approach the central government.”

Work has already begun on undergrounding 52.5 kilometres of overhead power lines at an approximate cost of ₹160 crore in Chandni Chowk. This phase focuses on removing dangling wires from 28 historic streets and lanes in Chandni Chowk, a key heritage zone that sees heavy footfall and commercial activity.

The move is expected to significantly improve the visual appeal of the area while also addressing long-standing safety concerns associated with exposed and hanging electrical wires.

Officials said that a budget provision of ₹200 crore has been proposed for the current financial year to extend the undergrounding of both high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) power lines to other parts of Delhi. This expansion is aimed at modernising the city’s power infrastructure in a phased manner while ensuring minimal disruption to residents and businesses.

The initiative was announced last year by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta in her budget speech. “Overhead electricity wires not only deface the beauty of the city but are also risky from the security point of view,” she had said, allocating a budget of ₹100 crore for the 2025-26 fiscal.

Dangling wires have long been a concern in several parts of the city, posing hazards during adverse weather conditions and contributing to visual clutter, officials said. The project will also boost Delhi’s image as a modern and well-planned capital city, particularly in heritage areas that attract both domestic and international visitors.

The government is hopeful that central assistance under the SASCI scheme will help accelerate the project’s implementation and ensure timely completion of this large-scale transformation.