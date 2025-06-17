Delhi govt to set up solar panels on Najafgarh drain

New Delhi The 51-kilometre-long Najafgarh drain starts at Dhansa and joins the Yamuna near Wazirabad. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The Najafgarh drain canal-top solar power project, recommended by lieutenant governor VK Saxena in April 2023, is set to take off, with power minister Ashish Sood confirming that the plan is currently on the drawing board and is likely to be rolled out soon.

Under the project, aimed at setting up solar panels above the Yamuna along its route, the government aims to generate 30 mega Watts (MW) of power.

“Solar panels will be mounted on top of the canal route, which will allow the cleaning of the drain while also checking the evaporation of the water from the drain. The panels on one side will be bigger than the other side according to the plans that have been discussed,” minister Sood said.

An official in the know-how of the project said solar panels mounted above canals block sunlight from directly hitting the water and, in turn, reduce the surface heat and water evaporation. The panels will also act as a wind barrier, which will help slow down water evaporation. Reduction of evaporation from the drain can offer environmental benefits,the official said.

“The canal-top modality will allow for added water savings of 270 million litres per annum which would directly be injected as freshwater into the Yamuna further aiding rejuvenation efforts. The project will boost national solar mission. It will lead to productive use of existing canal infrastructure without disrupting land use patterns,” the official said.

The Najafgarh solar power project is likely to be modelled on Gujarat’s canal solar power project, wherein solar panels along the network of Narmada canals generates electricity.

The first phase will involve installation of solar plants at six pockets on a six-kilometre stretch between Dhansa border and Ghummanhera, to generate 5MW power. Similar plants will be set up along other stretches to generate 30MW power, officials said.

The project is conceptualised on a public-private partnership (PPP) model and power generated by it will be sent to discoms. Further details are being worked out to ensure its sustainability, officials said.

People aware of the matter said the project could not take off under the previous government, even as a survey and multiple feasibility checks were conducted in 2023.

A power department official said around 15% of Delhi’s total electricity is sourced from solar sources. Currently, the solar energy capacity of Delhi stands at over 1,500MW, comprising both rooftop and utility-scale installations. The Delhi government aims to triple this capacity to 4,500MW by 2027, targeting to account for at least 20% of the city’s total electricity demand.

This year, Delhi’s peak power demand hit 8,423MW at 3.06pm on June 12, according to the state load despatch centre.

The 51-kilometre-long Najafgarh drain starts at Dhansa and joins the Yamuna near Wazirabad. The Najafgarh drain is under the spotlight due to several ongoing and planned projects aimed at cleaning and rejuvenating the waterway, including desilting, construction of new sewage treatment plants and works towards a riverfront project. However, progress on desilting has been slow, with only 44% of the Najafgarh drain cleaned.