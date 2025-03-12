Delhi HC asks online platforms to remove controversial video on Isha Foundation

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday directed Google, X and YouTube to take down YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh’s controversial tweets and video on Isha Foundation, founded by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. The Delhi high court. (File Photo)

The controversial tweets and video titled ‘What’s Happening in Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev)’s Ashram?’ was posted by Singh on February 24.

A bench of justice Subramonium Prasad also restrained Singh from further publishing the video on other social media platforms.

“Defendant number 1 to 3 are directed to take down the video and defendant number 4 is restrained from further publishing the video,” justice Prasad said while pronouncing the order.

In its defamation suit, argued by senior advocate Manik Dogra along with advocate Dhruv Pande, the foundation had asserted that the tweets and the video was per se defamatory, scandalous and had damaged the foundation’s reputation since there were 9.5 lakh views on the YouTube channel and 13.5k comments.

It went on to add that the allegations were levelled without any basis in fact or law and were deliberately uploaded two days before Maha Shivratri to create public furore in view of the presence of Union home minister as chief guest in the event at the foundation’s headquarters.

“He’s a history sheeter and has done something similar against some other public figure,” Dogra had submitted.

While seeking ₹3 crore as damages, the foundation in its plea stated that Singh’s objective was to sensationalise a non-issue and receive unprecedented views on his YouTube channel.

“Defendant No. 4 is unapologetically carrying out such acts intentionally and deliberately, with the objective of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the Plaintiff in the eyes of the general public owing to ulterior motives, including that of unjust enrichment,” the plea added.

The case would be next heard on May 9.