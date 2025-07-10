Delhi HC seeks fresh plea for Karol Bagh fire probe

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked NGO Kutumb to file a separate petition seeking a court-monitored investigation into the July 4 fire at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh, which claimed two lives. Following the court’s suggestion, the NGO agreed to withdraw the current application. Accordingly, the court dismissed the petition as withdrawn. (HT Photo)

The court noted that the NGO had raised the issue through an application in an already pending matter concerning the death of three students in a flooded coaching centre basement at Old Rajendra Nagar last year. A bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Anish Dayal suggested the petitioner to withdraw the current petition.

The court observed that the fire incident and the earlier tragedy involved distinct causes of action—flooding versus fire—and could not be pursued together in a single proceeding.

“It will be difficult for the court to monitor the same in the application. Please file a separate petition. We’re not on the incident, we’re not saying anything about the incident but then it becomes difficult for the court to assess the issue, since it is based on several causes of action. The cause of action in the other matter was flooding, this is fire,” the bench said to advocate Rudra Vikram Singh, representing the NGO.

The court stressed that juggling multiple incidents in one petition hinders accountability. “File a better petition. We’re not saying anything about the incident per se, but to assess and monitor effectively, each cause must be considered independently,” the bench said.

Following the court’s suggestion, the NGO agreed to withdraw the current application. Accordingly, the court dismissed the petition as withdrawn. “The counsel for the petitioner seeks liberty to withdraw. The application is dismissed as withdrawn,” the court recorded.

In its plea, the NGO had sought a court-monitored probe into the fire, alleging failure on part of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Services, and police in enforcing safety norms. It also called for the immediate closure of shopping centres, restaurants, coaching institutes, and other establishments operating in Karol Bagh and adjoining areas without necessary licenses or no-objection certificates.

On July 4, the fire broke out on the second floor of Vishal Mega Mart around 6.30pm. While two people died, initial investigation pointed to a possible short circuit, but the cause will be confirmed after a forensic probe, police said.