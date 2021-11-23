Delhi HC seeks govt reply on regulating path labs

The Delhi high court on Monday directed the city government to apprise it on how pathological laboratories in the city are being regulated and asked if any action has been taken against those running in violation of the laid down framework.

A bench of justices Manmohan and Navin Chawla, while hearing a public interest plea alleging that unauthorised laboratories and diagnostic centres were being managed by unqualified technicians, asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit within a week.

The bench asked lawyer and social activist Bejon Kumar Misra, who has filed the petition, to show “instances” of false medical reports from path labs and posted the matter for further hearing to December 17.

Delhi government counsel Gautam Narayan said path labs were being regulated under the Clinical Establishments Rules, 2018, and under the present regime, all medical reports have to be signed by a registered medical practitioner having a postgraduate degree in medicine.

He submitted that authorities were taking all steps to ensure that the public does not suffer and action was being taken on complaints against erring labs.

He also said the Delhi Health Bill is at an “advanced stage” and the Delhi government was following in letter and spirit a Supreme Court order mandating the signing of medical reports only by qualified professionals.

“Give us a one-page affidavit (on Delhi government complying with the 2018 rules). You will let us know how many complaints were received,” the bench told Delhi government counsel.

Lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for the petitioner, argued that at present, pathological labs are unregulated and that poses a threat to the lives of citizens. He submitted that on account of “wrong reports” from the labs, which are signed by “unqualified technicians”, the public was unable to secure proper treatment.