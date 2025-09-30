Delhi HC tells cops to deploy adequate staff around Panchsheel Enclave

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Delhi Police to immediately deploy adequate traffic personnel at key stretches around south Delhi’s Panchsheel Enclave in order to prevent violation of traffic rules. The RWA had sought immediate and effective steps by the Delhi Police to curb traffic menace. (Photo for representation)

A bench of Justice Sachin Datta passed the order while hearing a plea by the Panchsheel Resident Welfare Association, which had sought immediate and effective steps by the Delhi Police in the form of a policy to curb traffic menace and deploy traffic policemen at key stretches such as Josip Broz Tito Marg, Siri Fort Road and Arun Jaitley Park.

In the plea, the RWA contended that despite repeatedly flagging traffic violations and instances of wrong-side driving at the intersection to the deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), south zone, through several representations, no action has been taken so far and there was an apprehension of a major mishap on account of rampant disregard of the traffic rules.

Considering the contention, the court in its order released later, said, “In the meantime, respondent no.4 shall deploy an adequate number of traffic officials at the stretch and intersection of Josip Broz Tito Marg and Siri Fort Road, Delhi. Further, traffic officials shall also be deployed near Arun Jaitley Park; near Indian Oil Petrol Pump and near Panchsheel Enclave, Gate No 3, to prevent violation of traffic rules, as highlighted in the present petition.”

The matter will next be heard on January 21.