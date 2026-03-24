New Delhi, Following are the top Delhi High Court stories on Tuesday: DELHI HIGH COURT HIGHLIGHTS

LGD27 DL-HC-LALU-2NDLD FIR

**** New Delhi, In a setback to Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday refused to quash a CBI FIR in the land-for-jobs case involving him and his family, rejecting the RJD supremo's contention that the agency's action was legally unsustainable in the absence of prior sanction under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.****

LGD18 DL-HC-SONU PUNJABAN-ACQUITTAL

**** New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside the conviction and 24-year jail sentence of Geeta Arora alias Sonu Punjaban in a case of alleged trafficking of a 12-year-old girl and acquitted her of all charges.****

LGD14 DL-HC-PROTEST-UNIVERSITY

**** New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has revoked the suspension of a student of Dr B R Ambedkar University over alleged participation in a protest, observing that speech and peaceful expression of ideas cannot be restricted merely because they do not align with the ideology of the management.****

LGD10 DL-HC-VIOLENCE-TANHA

**** New Delhi, The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said there was "nothing left" in Delhi riots accused Asif Iqbal Tanha's petition against the alleged leak of his "disclosure statement" to the media, as more than five years have passed since the plea was filed and it was on the "verge of becoming infructuous".****

LGD5 DL-HC-SONAKSHI SINHA

**** New Delhi, The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha by restraining several platforms, including AI chatbots, from unauthorised use of her image, voice or any other attributes of her persona.****

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