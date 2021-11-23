Delhi Jal Board’s M-Seva app to provide all its 20 services online: Satyendar Jain

The Delhi Jal Board convened a board meeting on Monday, during which the agency cleared proposals to extend online all services of zonal revenue offices and the utility’s M-sewa app, along with changes to streamline the water billing system.

The board also approved the creation of 49 posts at the senior level for coordination and expediting multiple initiatives, especially cleaning up the Yamuna and the 24x7 water supply project.

A government spokesperson said that these 49 posts include 13 superintending engineers posts and 36 executive engineer posts.

The DJB revenue director on 17 November issued an order that said 10 DJB services will be made available online, while the remaining services will be added in phases.

“The water minister instructed the officials to take strict actions on the meter readers who were not doing their work properly. In light of this issue, the board decided to make all the systems completely online and transparent,” official added.

Water minister Satyendar Jain said the online push will help developing a “corruption-free and transparent” process.

“DJB’s services will be made faceless and online portals will be introduced to bring the services under one roof. Help desks will be set up in every zone to help citizens to avail the online DJB services and register their grievances,” Jain said.

“All DJB consumers can apply and register for the above services online by visiting website or using the M-Seva mobile application,” Jain said.