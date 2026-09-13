Delhi launches GIS mapping of roads, infrastructure for better planning

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched an exercise to create a comprehensive digital database of the Capital’s road network and infrastructure along its roads, an official said on Sunday. The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently verifying its existing road data and adding details missing from the system.

The initiative aims to give authorities an accurate, centralised, GIS-based inventory to support better planning, maintenance, and management of road infrastructure.

Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL), a Delhi government undertaking on data collection and maintenance, has developed the road asset updating system (RAUS), a digital platform that enables Delhi’s road-owning agencies to upload, verify, and regularly update details of individual road stretches, the official said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently verifying its existing road data and adding details missing from the system.

According to officials, RAUS captures geographical information along with key physical and infrastructure-related road details. The database contains 18 mandatory attributes for each road stretch, including its classification, starting and ending points, geographical coordinates, number of lanes, surface type, road width and the agency responsible for its maintenance.

The system also records infrastructure and facilities associated with roads. These include medians, parking areas, stormwater drains, cycle tracks, zebra crossings, speed breakers and streetlight poles. By bringing these details onto a single GIS-based platform, authorities will obtain a more comprehensive picture of road assets across Delhi.

In an order issued on September 10, the PWD directed its divisions to upload details of road stretches not yet included in the database. To facilitate the process, the department has established a dedicated GIS Cell, and a GSDL official will assist PWD personnel with updating and verifying records.

The PWD has scheduled the exercise across different divisions from September 14 to October 1.

The move aims to build a more accurate digital inventory of Delhi’s road network and associated assets, which agencies can use for planning, maintenance, and management of road infrastructure.