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    Delhi LG asks police to adopt people-centric, tech-driven policing

    Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu urged police to focus on tech-driven, people-centric safety, noting an 8% drop in serious crimes and improvements in women's safety.

    Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 10:55 PM IST
    By Karn Pratap Singh
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    New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday asked the Delhi Police to commit itself to people-centric and technology-driven policing with emphasis on safety and security of women and children.

    Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu felicitates a police official during the Delhi Police Commissionerate Day in New Delhi. (PTI)
    Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu felicitates a police official during the Delhi Police Commissionerate Day in New Delhi. (PTI)

    Addressing the city police’s Commissionerate Day parade at the Parade Ground in north Delhi’s Kingsway Camp new police lines, Sandhu said, “Stricter enforcement has become visible across the city and sustained public cooperation is essential for ensuring safer roads. Behavioural change among citizens is equally important to curb traffic violations such as wrong-side driving, triple riding and riding without helmets.”

    During the event, Delhi Police chief Satish Golchha said that heinous crimes in the city have declined by 8% this year compared to last year while overall offences registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has also witnessed a 12% dip.

    “Cases of vehicle and other thefts, where registration is online, have decreased by 21% and 15% respectively, the lowest figures recorded in the last ten years. Police control room (PCR) calls relating to robbery and snatching have also witnessed a substantial decline owing to improved police visibility and effective crime-control strategies,” said the police commissioner.

    Golchha said that crimes against women have declined by nearly 17% from the last year’s registered cases, while the detection rate in such cases was 98%, among the highest in the country. Nearly 95% of these cases have been charge-sheeted within the prescribed statutory time limit.

    “During the current year, charge-sheets were filed within two weeks in 35 protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) cases and 172 street crime cases. Through operation “Gang Bust” and action under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), we have targeted not only criminals but also the entire network providing them protection and logistical support. As a result, the use of firearms in heinous crimes has declined by 27% this year,” he added.

    At the event, Sandhu gave awards to Greater Kailash and Laxmi Nagar police stations for securing first and second positions among all police stations for excellence in cleanliness and civic upkeep.

    • Karn Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Karn Pratap Singh

      Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More

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