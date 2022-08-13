Delhi LG inaugurates 15 model MCD schools, 187 sanitation workers become regular
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday inaugurated 15 model smart schools of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and also handed over regularisation letters to 187 contractual sanitation workers of the civic body.
Saxena reiterated his commitment to ensure upgradation of all primary schools run by the civic body by the year-end.
The inaugural function at the Municipal Corporation Primary Co-educational School, Sector-8 in R K Puram was attended by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Special Officer of MCD Ashwini Kumar, MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and others.
"Launch of 15 smart schools is the beginning of a new chapter which will fully unfold, with all schools of the MCD becoming the best in their category," Saxena said on the occasion.
The smart schools of MCD have been provided with modern building, furniture and IT-enabled interactive learning pedagogy.
"These schools reflect how progressive and positive developments are taking place in primary education.... Computer education has become part and parcel of education even at the primary level. We will try to take this initiative to 1,000 more MCD schools by the end of this year," he said.
In another function at the MCD headquarters, the lieutenant governor handed over regularisation letters to 187 sanitation workers engaged between 1998 and 2000. He also flagged off a 'Tiranga Rally' to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commemorating 75 years of India's independence.
"It is a historic day as we are just two days away from completing 75 years of our independence. The wait of almost 22 years is over as 187 'Swachhta Sainiks' are being regularised today and in future, MCD will regularise the remaining daily wage sanitation workers against the vacant posts in a phased manner," Saxena said.
The MCD had prepared a policy regarding the regularisation of sanitation workers in 1978. It was decided that the MCD will regularise the services of sanitation workers in a phased manner.
Under the policy, temporary sanitation workers were regularised in 1978, 1982, 1988, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1999, 2000, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006 and in 2016.
The MCD has given jobs to 109 dependants of deceased municipal employees in the Engineering department on compassionate grounds. In the last 10 years, the civic body has given jobs to a total of 2,810 people on compassionate grounds, he added.
