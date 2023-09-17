Delhi LG launches more projects in Dwarka

Several roads in Dwarka in southwest Delhi will be beautified along the lines of the upgradation work done in the city for the G20 Summit, officials of the LG secretariat said on Sunday. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena inspects roads in Dwarka. (HT Photo)

Officials said that these would include the arterial road in the sub-city from Palam flyover to Dabri, and several roads in sectors 7, 8 and 9.

On Saturday, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena inspected several areas in Dwarka starting from the underpass near the Palam flyover to various sectors of Dwarka. According to the LG secretariat, officials of the Public Works Department (PWD), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) were directed to ensure that encroachments are removed from footpaths and beautification of the area is done through installation of statues and fountains.

“The project will involve repair works and ensure symmetry in design so that no hindrance is caused to pedestrians. It will include pruning of trees, removal of plants from walls and pathways, and cleaning of construction and demolition (C&D) waste along the roads,” an LG secretariat official said, adding that the project will also include covering of exposed drains, removal of hanging wires and signage boards.

“Over 100km of roads in Dwarka are under direct possession of DDA. Work has started on the same immediately after LG’s visit,” the official added.

“Delhi LG VK Saxena has committed during the run-up to the G20 Summit to continue with the development, restoration and beautification of the national capital after the summit and he visited stretch of streets and roads in the Dwarka sub-city in southwest Delhi on Saturday. Rains during the visit provided the first-hand experience of the critical points of waterlogging in the area and instructions were issued to address the outstanding issues,” a statement from LG office said.

The LG said that an aesthetic facelift to the walls of the underpass near Palam flyover should be undertaken and directed the civic agencies to beautify the space using tiles and potted plants on the pavements.

“LG has also discussed the landscape plan of TD2 and TD5 drains in Dwarka which is being redeveloped by DDA,” said the official quoted above.

LG Saxena was accompanied by chief secretary Naresh Kumar and MCD commissioner Gyanesh Bharti among other departmental heads.