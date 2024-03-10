Delhi LG: Outer Ring Road to be beautified with sculptures

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena said on Sunday announced that the stretch of the Outer Ring Road between the Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminus (ISBT) and the Chandgi Ram Akhara will be spruced up with sculptures and fountains, adding that the work is continuation of the beautification drive taken up before the G20 Summit last year. The work is a continuation of the beautification drive taken up before the G20 Summit last year. (LG VK Saxena-X)

Last year, the New Delhi Municipal Council had initiated the installation of new sculptures on its major roundabouts and arterial roads to improve the aesthetics of public spaces in run-up to the G20 Summit. Subsequently, Saxena in September had announced that the project will continue in other parts of the city after the completion of the summit.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

On Sunday, Saxena posted on X a series of pictures of new installations being added on the major arterial road, writing, “The work of making Delhi visible to local residents and visitors is going on. Many beautiful artworks and fountains are being installed from ISBT to Chandgi Ram Akhara… this work will be completed soon.”

He added that during the G20 Summit, he had expressed his “commitment towards the development and beautification of the ‘common people’s Delhi’ outside New Delhi. With your support we will soon achieve this goal”.

Saxena had inspected the stretch in April last year, and subsequently the LG secretariat had said that the 10-km stretch between Metcalfe House and Purana Qila on Ring Road will undergo an aesthetic transformation.

Similar redevelopment and beautification works are in pipeline for the Ram Manohar Lohia roundabout and the Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg intersection in central Delhi, officials aware of the matter said.