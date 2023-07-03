Delhi LG sacks 400 'specialists' appointed by Kejriwal, cites ‘irregularities’

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has terminated the services of around 400 'specialists' appointed by the Arvind Kejriwal government in different departments citing alleged irregularities in recruitment, a decision dubbed as "unconstitutional" by the AAP dispensation which plans to challenge it in court. Lt Governor of Delhi VK Saxena. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The terminated persons were engaged in a "non-transparent manner" and without the mandatory approvals of the competent authority. Several of them did not even fulfil the educational and work eligibility criteria as laid down in the advertisements issued for the recruitment on the posts, the LG office said in a statement.

The move triggered a fresh round of confrontation between the ruling party and the lieutenant governor. In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party said that the LG has no power to take such action and accused him of trying to paralyse the Delhi government.

The LG office said the appointments also did not follow the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC candidates prescribed by the Department of Personnel and Training.

"Delhi LG, VK Saxena has agreed to the proposal of the Services department to immediately terminate the services of about 400 private persons engaged as Fellows/Associate Fellows/Advisors / Dy Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, etc by Delhi government in its various departments and agencies," the LG office statement said.

The AAP government, however, claimed that due process was followed in the recruitment.

"No principles of natural justice were followed when the LG took this decision. Not even a single show cause notice was issued, no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged before the court of law," it said.

The hired fellows were from top colleges and universities such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge etc. and were doing excellent work in various departments, it said.

"They were all hired following due process and administrative norms," it claimed.

In its statement, the LG office charged that administrative departments concerned also "did not verify" the veracity of work experience certificates submitted by these private persons, which were found to be "fudged and manipulated" in many cases.

The LG accepted the proposal of the Services department that all Delhi government departments, Corporations, Boards, Societies and other autonomous bodies will immediately terminate the engagement of these private persons which was done without seeking approval of the Lt Governor who is the competent authority in the matter, the statement said.

However, if any administrative department finds it appropriate to continue such engagements, it may propose detailed cases with proper justification and forward them to the Services Department for submission to the LG for consideration and approval, it said.

It was found by the Services department that some departments like Environment, Archaeology, Delhi Archives, Women and Child Development and Industries did not obtain approval of the competent authority before engaging private persons, it said.

The Services department had compiled the information received from 23 departments and agencies of the Delhi government that engaged private persons as "specialists".

During the scrutiny by the Services department, it was found that 69 persons were engaged in five departments of Archaeology, Environment, Delhi Archives, Women and Child Development and Industries without the approval of the competent authority.

Also, 13 Boards, autonomous bodies which engaged 155 persons, also did not take the necessary approval and no information was provided to the Services department about the engagements of 187 persons in Delhi Assembly Research Centre (DARC), Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD) and Department of Planning, about the issue of approval of the competent authority, the statement said.

Eleven persons were engaged in 4 departments - Health and Family Welfare, Food Safety, Indira Gandhi Hospital and Transport- with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

Saxena has also noted that the Cabinet note pertaining to the Chief Minister Urban Leader Fellowship Programme, whereby 36 fellows and 14 associate fellows were engaged, was approved in 2018 and in 2021 by the competent authority.

The Lieutenant Governor directed that all concerned should comply with the Services department's instructions failing which action including departmental proceedings may be initiated against the administrative secretary concerned, added the statement.

The Delhi government alleged in its statement that the LG is "hell-bent upon completely destroying" Delhi.

"He chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government," it said.

"The LG does not have the power to do so. He is acting illegally and against the Constitution. His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse Delhi govt so that the people of Delhi suffer," the AAP statement said.

