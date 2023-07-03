Home / India News / Thorough search done, no- object detected: Delhi Police on drone spotted over PM Modi's residence

Thorough search done, no- object detected: Delhi Police on drone spotted over PM Modi's residence

BySanskriti Falor
Jul 03, 2023 09:36 AM IST

Delhi Police said that Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the PM, reached out to the police around 5:30 am on Monday morning.

A drone was spotted on Monday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence in Delhi, which is a no-fly zone.

News agency ANI, citing Delhi Police, said that Special Protection Group (SPG), which provides proximate security to the PM, reached out to the police around 5:30 am on Monday morning.

The Delhi Police told ANI, that information was received at the police control room about an unidentified flying object near PM's residence. The police said, “Thorough searches were made in nearby areas but no such object was detected. The air traffic control room (ATC) was also contacted, they also didn't detect any such flying object near PM's residence.”

The police said that the investigation was underway.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

    Sanskriti Falor

    Sanskriti Falor is a Senior Content Producer at the News Desk of HT Digital. Having worked in Digital Media for the past two years, she is interested in covering civic issues and global affairs.

