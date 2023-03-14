Delhi LG sends Cong’s plaint against feedback unit to chief secy

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has sent to the chief secretary a complaint given by Delhi Congress leaders demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the feedback unit set up by the Delhi government,officials aware of the matter said on Monday. Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena has sent the complaint by the Delhi Congress to the chief secretary for further action. (HT Photo)

The officials said the LG has forwarded the request to chief secretary Naresh Kumar for “further necessary action”.

A Delhi government spokesperson said the “prompt response” on the Congress complaint has exposed the secret alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

According to a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) preliminary inquiry report of February 8, the feedback unit was formed through a Delhi cabinet decision on September 29, 2015, and it gathered political intelligence. The central agency has recommended that a first information report (FIR) be registered against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Saxena had referred the CBI request to the President through the Union home ministry. Subsequently, the ministry gave the agency prosecution sanction against Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On February 28, Congress leader and former East Delhi MP Sandeep Dikshit, along with former Delhi ministers Mangat Ram Singhal and Kiran Walia, submitted a letter to the LG, demanding an NIA inquiry into the allegations.

The Congress leaders alleged that the feedback unit’s activities amounted to sedition because it spied on people and institutions in the Capital.

“...We believe the CBI and NIA must be directed to prosecuted the CM and ministers of Delhi government and officials under sedition and laws governing anti-national activities as may be found applicable,” the Congress said in the complaint.

The government spokesperson said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is fighting a dubious alliance of BJP and Congess. “It is interesting to see that the LG does not take action when AAP gives any complaint against the BJP. But LG has immediately taken action on a complaint by Congress leaders. What is the secret deal between Congress and BJP?”, the official asked.