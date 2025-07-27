Delhi LG to unveil restored century-old Roshanara Club, distribute membership cards

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has restored the heritage areas in Roshanara Club in North Delhi and lieutenant governor VK Saxena is likely to inaugurate the restored buildings on Sunday, officials said on Saturday. The unveiling ceremony will be held in the evening with the DDA planning to hold a guided walkthrough of the club house, distribution of membership cards and sports engagement with the dignitaries, the programme schedule released by DDA said. The 103-year-old club remained partially functional since its takeover from private management, offering sports facilities—cricket, tennis and swimming—on a pay-to-play model. (HT Archive)

The club was taken over by DDA in 2023, sparking a legal back-and-forth between DDA and the former private management. The authority said it will run the club as a public facility with an affordable and inclusive model, officials said. On June 22, HT had reported that DDA intends to reopen the clubhouse as a social hub, with plans to resume food and beverage (F&B) services.

In 1922, Civil Lines was populated by British bureaucrats and the emerging Indian elite, who joined hands to set up the club on 22 acres on the western side of Roshanara Bagh. The club is renowned for hosting a meeting that led to the ideation and creation of the Board of Cricket Control Of India (BCCI).

According to the club website, its pre-Independence members included viceroys and governor-generals. Among regular visitors were Jawaharlal Nehru, Zakir Hussain, VV Giri, and Dr Rajendra Prasad. Several Indian cricketers, including Kapil Dev and Virat Kohli, have played here and iconic films, such as “Gandhi”, have been shot on the premises.