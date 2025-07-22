Delhi: Man killed by truck while waiting for bus at bus stand

A 36-year-old man was killed by a truck when he was waiting for a bus at the Okhla Tank Bus Stand on Monday morning, police said, adding that three others were severely injured in the incident. The truck driver sped away after the accident but was tracked down and arrested from near Apollo Hospital, police said. Locals said all injured persons were rushed to Apollo Hospital. (Representational image)

Police said locals called them about the incident at 10.45am.

“We found a badly damaged bike on the spot and debris from fruit carts on the roadside. Eyewitnesses said the accident took place at 10.15 am when a truck loaded with gas cylinders came from the Ashram side and rammed into a parked motorcycle and then several fruit carts, injuring pedestrians. The driver then sped away,” said Hemant Tiwari, deputy commissioner of police (southeast).

“A traffic police team near the Apollo Hospital caught the accused with his truck. We are questioning him,” said the DCP.

Locals said all injured persons were rushed to Apollo Hospital. “There were four injured persons who suffered severe head injuries and one of them was declared dead by doctors,” said a second officer.

The deceased, identified as Sabbir Khan Ansari, 36, was a resident of Ambedkar Nagar. Police said Ansari was standing near the bus stand and waiting for a bus. He works at a restaurant, said police. The injured were identified as Md Shanur, 32, Suresh Kumar, 44, and Bibti (one name), 80.

A case was registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving), 125 a (act endangering life where hurt is caused) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence).