Delhi man shoots dead wife, two daughters; dies by suicide
NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man killed his wife and two minor daughters, and shot himself dead at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad on Friday, police said, adding they recovered a suicide note in the form of a recorded video message from the spot.
Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said police received information around 2.45pm about four bodies in a room in a four-floor house in Jaffrabad. They said one of the man’s sons found the bodies and informed his uncle, who then called the police. They suspect the incident took place during the early hours.
DCP Sain said when police reached the spot, a third-floor room, they found four members of a family dead with gunshot wounds.
A crime team and forensic science laboratory team inspected the spot and recovered an automatic pistol and empty cartridges.
The man cited the financial crisis and huge debt to the tune of crores of rupees to be the reason in the recorded video message, police said. “The deceased couple is survived by two minor sons. Their family lives in the same building on other floors,” the officer said.
In the recording, the man allegedly said he was killing his daughters, not sons “because daughters can’t be raised without a father but sons can, somehow.”
Another senior police officer said the man had recorded the video on his phone. “Initial investigation has revealed that the man ran a business of jeans and was in huge financial distress,” the officer said.
The man’s friend said that the man, his wife and two minor daughters aged 8 and 11 slept in one room, the two sons aged 4 and 13 slept in another.
The boys were outside the room at the time of the incident.
He said the man had been depressed for a while.
“He had incurred a huge debt to the tune of crores of rupees,” the friend said.
Police said that legal action is being initiated in the incident.
Karnataka to conduct workplace, door-to-door vaccinations: Sudhakar
The Karnataka government has prepared district-wise micro plans for conducting workplace vaccinations along with door-to-door inoculation drive to implement the 75-days Covid vaccine Amrit Mahotsav. All citizens above 18 years of age who have completed six months or 26 weeks after their second dose can avail the precaution dose, beginning on Friday and till September 30, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said.
Death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rises to 33, says CMO
The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karnataka rose to 33 with one more death in Khanapur town in Belagavi on Friday, a statement from the chief minister's office said. According to the statement, the 15-year-old boy from Chunchawad village in Khanapur taluk died after a clay wall of his house crashed on him on Thursday night. The video conferencing was held from a private hotel in Devanahalli, the CMO statement said.
The Hinjewadi police have lodged an FIR against an accident victim and Shedge's brother for assaulting a tempo driver. According to the complaint, the tempo driver, identified as Ramesh Pawar, offered to treat the two-wheeler rider at a hospital. Instead, the duo called their relatives and assaulted Pawar. Shedge strangulated the tempo driver's neck and left him unconscious in rainwater pool. An FIR was lodged against Shedge and his brother on Thursday.
Officers hoping for change of power should be ready for surprises: Jai Ram
A day after Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh and replaced him with 1988-batch officer RD Dhiman, he made a veiled warning to the bureaucrats in the state on Friday. “Officers who are hoping for the change of power should know there will be surprises like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the BJP repeated its governments,” Jai Ram said.
Plea in Karnataka high court seeking SIT probe into transfer threat to judge
A petition has been filed in the Karnataka high court seeking a probe by a special investigation team into the 'transfer threat' received by its judge Justice H P Sandesh. Advocate Ramesh Naik L has moved the court seeking SIT probe and adequate security for Justice Sandesh. The transfer threat was received by Justice HP Sandesh following his remarks on the Anti-Corruption Bureau and its chief ADGP Seemant Kumar Singh in a graft case.
