Delhi man shoots dead wife, two daughters; dies by suicide

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old man killed his wife and two minor daughters, and shot himself dead at their residence in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad on Friday, police said, adding they recovered a suicide note in the form of a recorded video message from the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said police received information around 2.45pm about four bodies in a room in a four-floor house in Jaffrabad. They said one of the man’s sons found the bodies and informed his uncle, who then called the police. They suspect the incident took place during the early hours.

DCP Sain said when police reached the spot, a third-floor room, they found four members of a family dead with gunshot wounds.

A crime team and forensic science laboratory team inspected the spot and recovered an automatic pistol and empty cartridges.

The man cited the financial crisis and huge debt to the tune of crores of rupees to be the reason in the recorded video message, police said. “The deceased couple is survived by two minor sons. Their family lives in the same building on other floors,” the officer said.

In the recording, the man allegedly said he was killing his daughters, not sons “because daughters can’t be raised without a father but sons can, somehow.”

Another senior police officer said the man had recorded the video on his phone. “Initial investigation has revealed that the man ran a business of jeans and was in huge financial distress,” the officer said.

The man’s friend said that the man, his wife and two minor daughters aged 8 and 11 slept in one room, the two sons aged 4 and 13 slept in another.

The boys were outside the room at the time of the incident.

He said the man had been depressed for a while.

“He had incurred a huge debt to the tune of crores of rupees,” the friend said.

Police said that legal action is being initiated in the incident.